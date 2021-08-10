Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,891. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 957.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.37.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.94.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.