Financial Comparison: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) versus Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.28 $787.71 million $3.41 11.60 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.60 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -8.32

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 33.08% 18.19% 13.18% Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kirkland Lake Gold and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

