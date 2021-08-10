Financial Contrast: Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) vs. Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 3 0 3.00 Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.22%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Western Uranium & Vanadium.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -13.49 Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 1,721.24 -$2.39 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55% Western Uranium & Vanadium -3,332.20% -9.89% -8.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

