Financial Survey: MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) versus Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MannKind shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Genprex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MannKind and Genprex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 1 4 0 2.80 Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00

MannKind currently has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 61.95%. Genprex has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.91%. Given Genprex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than MannKind.

Volatility and Risk

MannKind has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MannKind and Genprex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $65.14 million 14.88 -$57.24 million ($0.20) -19.45 Genprex N/A N/A -$17.94 million N/A N/A

Genprex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MannKind.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -91.69% N/A -30.39% Genprex N/A -58.58% -57.83%

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. The company works with institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes. The company also offers ONCOPREX, a nanoparticle delivery system. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

