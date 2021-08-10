Financial Survey: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) vs. Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Fusion Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Synchrony Financial and Fusion Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60% Fusion Acquisition N/A -68.38% -0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Fusion Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.74 $1.39 billion $2.60 18.83 Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Fusion Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

