First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.14.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$18.64.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

