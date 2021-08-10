First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.64% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,576. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

