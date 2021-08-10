First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $391,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 206.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $552,000.

AVEM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.10. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

