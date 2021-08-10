First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases Shares of 4,498 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

VNO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. 20,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,594. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.