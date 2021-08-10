First National Bank Sioux Falls Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Oracle were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.87. 154,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.