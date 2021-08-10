First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.