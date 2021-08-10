Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.28 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

