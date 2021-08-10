Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $212.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.90.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $200.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.20. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 35.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $213,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $782,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $4,469,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

