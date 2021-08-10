Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.93.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 165,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

