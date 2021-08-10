Flixxo Price Tops $0.0401 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flixxo has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flixxo

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

