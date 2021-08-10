Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 888,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 65,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

