Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT remained flat at $$2.49 during trading on Tuesday. 386,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,223. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

