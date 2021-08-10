Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

