Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.08. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.