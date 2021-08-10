FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0461

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $14.60 million and $39,275.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00853852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00108003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041665 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

