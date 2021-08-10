Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,181 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,156,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of BGT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,436. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

