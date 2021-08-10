Foresight Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.6% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.