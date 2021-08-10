Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Baidu by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Baidu by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Baidu by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.74.

BIDU stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 86,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,301. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

