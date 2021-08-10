Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 6,239 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 891,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,302,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

