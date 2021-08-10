Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.09. 1,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

