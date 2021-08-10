Fragasso Group Inc. Has $5.42 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.94. 5,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $232.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.97.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

