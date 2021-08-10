Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $542,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJUN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $1,594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Shares of BJUN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

