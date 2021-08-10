Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR traded up $82.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,237.56. The company had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,461. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,946.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

