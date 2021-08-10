Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 18,002 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

HAS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

