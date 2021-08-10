Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.