Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $631.00

Shares of Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.24) and last traded at GBX 631 ($8.24), with a volume of 56439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608 ($7.94).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 593.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

