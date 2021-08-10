Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80.

Get Freedom alerts:

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.