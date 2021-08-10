Freicoin Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $367,713.89 and approximately $154.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000168 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Freicoin Coin Trading

