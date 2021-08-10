Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Holdings Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.08% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. 3,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.