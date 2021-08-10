Fruth Investment Management Buys 2,200 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $216.42 and a 12-month high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.