Fruth Investment Management Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.43. 132,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,905. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $274.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

