Fruth Investment Management Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Olin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Olin worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of Olin stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,504 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.