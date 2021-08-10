Fruth Investment Management Sells 600 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 18,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,797. WestRock has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

