FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 56,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

