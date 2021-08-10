FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FCEL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

FCEL opened at $7.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 367,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

