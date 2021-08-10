Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

FLGT traded down $12.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,220. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

