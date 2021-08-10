Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $16.30 on Tuesday, reaching $93.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,784. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

