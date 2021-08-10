Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $78.56 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $78.56 million and approximately $800,281.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,660.25 or 1.00096686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00068545 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013424 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 220,683,180 coins and its circulating supply is 207,687,708 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

