Fundamentun LLC Buys 11,857 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. 55,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

