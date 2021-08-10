Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. 72,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

