Fundamentun LLC Has $825,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $191.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.