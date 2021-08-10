Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 58,722 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

