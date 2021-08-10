FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.