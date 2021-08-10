FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.49). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

ORTX stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $376.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

