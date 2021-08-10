FY2021 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Raised by Analyst

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of ATRS opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.